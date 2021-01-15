Piper Sandler Weighs in on Clovis Oncology’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.87) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.91). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

CLVS stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $526.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,351,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 407,999 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 325,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

