FY2020 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

DEI stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.