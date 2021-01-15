The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.88.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,690.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,792. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

