Eargo, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Eargo in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.95). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eargo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $62.99.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.