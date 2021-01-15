Siebert Williams Shank Reiterates Hold Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after buying an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 452.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 134,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 32.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

