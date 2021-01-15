Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $234.26 million, a PE ratio of -198.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 164,597 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

