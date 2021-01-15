Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “
Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $234.26 million, a PE ratio of -198.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.
In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 164,597 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
