Barclays Reiterates €10.10 Price Target for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL)

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €10.10 ($11.88) price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.43 ($11.09).

Enel SpA has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

