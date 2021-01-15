Barclays Analysts Give Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) a €28.00 Price Target

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.71 ($31.42).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €31.14 ($36.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.22. Uniper SE has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €31.02 ($36.49).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

