FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,295,000 after buying an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Exelixis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 299,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,601. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.