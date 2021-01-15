Head to Head Contrast: ReoStar Energy (OTCMKTS:REOS) vs. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

ReoStar Energy (OTCMKTS:REOS) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ReoStar Energy and Pembina Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReoStar Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pembina Pipeline 0 5 8 0 2.62

Pembina Pipeline has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 42.70%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than ReoStar Energy.

Risk and Volatility

ReoStar Energy has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReoStar Energy and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReoStar Energy N/A N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline 16.89% 7.96% 3.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReoStar Energy and Pembina Pipeline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReoStar Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline $5.45 billion 2.82 $1.12 billion $2.00 13.95

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than ReoStar Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of ReoStar Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats ReoStar Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects. The company was formerly known as Goldrange Resources, Inc. and changed its name to ReoStar Energy Corporation in November 2004. ReoStar Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers processing and fraction facilities, and other infrastructure related services to provide customers with natural gas and natural gas liquid services, as well as 326 thousands of barrels per day of natural gas liquids fractionation, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

