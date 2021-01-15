Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $83.00

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,598. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,229,368 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after buying an additional 318,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 224,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,040,000 after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after acquiring an additional 185,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.