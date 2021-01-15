Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of KGF traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 279.60 ($3.65). 5,410,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 38.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.44.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

