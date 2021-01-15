Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Receives €106.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €105.80 ($124.47).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) in a report on Wednesday.

KBX traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €115.66 ($136.07). 179,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.59. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

