Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Hold

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

