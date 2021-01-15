Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 243.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

