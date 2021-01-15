LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €530.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) has been given a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €539.57 ($634.79).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) stock opened at €508.00 ($597.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €503.50 and its 200 day moving average is €433.84. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

