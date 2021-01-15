Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) vs. Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Head-To-Head Survey

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.7% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Arvinas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arvinas and Regulus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $42.98 million 98.80 -$70.29 million ($2.13) -41.18 Regulus Therapeutics $6.83 million 6.82 -$18.59 million ($1.08) -1.10

Regulus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -403.77% -46.99% -35.34% Regulus Therapeutics -35,448.34% -214.08% -72.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arvinas and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 0 9 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Arvinas presently has a consensus price target of $106.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.42%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Arvinas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Summary

Arvinas beats Regulus Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. It is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 to inhibit miR-10b, and Hepatitis B virus program and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis program. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

