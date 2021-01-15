Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Hold

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.