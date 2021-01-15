Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.20, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,883,493.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 8,073 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $153,225.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $87,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,549,891 shares of company stock worth $29,128,684. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 350,879 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.