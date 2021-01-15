Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOMA. TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $635.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.05 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

