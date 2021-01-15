HumanCo Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on January 18th (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

HumanCo Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. HumanCo Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HMCOU opened at $11.86 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for HumanCo Acquisition Corp.

