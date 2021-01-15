Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.19. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 209,317 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $82,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 66.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

