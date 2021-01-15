Tony Wood Buys 34 Shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood acquired 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £151.30 ($197.67).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tony Wood acquired 36 shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) stock opened at GBX 427.70 ($5.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.53. Meggitt PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 701 ($9.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.67 ($4.50).

About Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.