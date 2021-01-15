General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $56.00 price target on the stock. General Motors traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.53. Approximately 36,617,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 29,353,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,929,301 shares of company stock worth $83,297,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $539,368,000. FMR LLC raised its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

