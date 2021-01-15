PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PDC Energy traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 1330732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

