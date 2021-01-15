Insider Buying: Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) Insider Purchases £151.36 in Stock

Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 2,411 shares of Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £289.32 ($378.00).

ARDN opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. Arden Partners plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the equity research, sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers corporate advisory services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth private clients, as well as M&A, sponsor, and NOMAD services.

