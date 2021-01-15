iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITOS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 20th

iTeos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ITOS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. iTeos Therapeutics had issued 10,586,316 shares in its IPO on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $201,140,004 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of iTeos Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $33.22 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,342,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

