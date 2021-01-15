Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 20th (OTCMKTS:DWINU)

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DWINU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 20th. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS DWINU opened at $10.37 on Friday.

There is no company description available for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.

