Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Insider Buys 105 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £313.95 ($410.18).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Bernard Looney acquired 135 shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £310.50 ($405.67).

LON:BP opened at GBX 309.25 ($4.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.92 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.58. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 385.53 ($5.04).

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

