Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) (LON:SBO) Insider Buys £2,975.94 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.94 ($3,888.08).

Shares of LON SBO opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Friday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

