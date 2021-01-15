Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 1319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Specifically, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,992 shares of company stock worth $9,741,065 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -21.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

