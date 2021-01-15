NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoPhotonics traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 4561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPTN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

