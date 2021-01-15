Insider Buying: Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Insider Purchases 665,601 Shares of Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 665,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

LON:DKL opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.28 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.74.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

