Insider Buying: Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Insider Purchases 665,601 Shares of Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 665,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).
LON:DKL opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.28 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.74.
Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) Company Profile
