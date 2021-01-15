Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $3.18 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

