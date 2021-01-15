WiMi Hologram Cloud Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,485 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,148% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIMI stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

