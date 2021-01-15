Seaport Global Securities Comments on Lazard Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

