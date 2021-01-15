Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,266 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,018% compared to the typical volume of 107 call options.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

