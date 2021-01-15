Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $66.54 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

