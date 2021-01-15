Myomo, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($3.73) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Myomo in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.73) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.01). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

MYO opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

