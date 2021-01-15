Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.64 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $7.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

SRE stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

