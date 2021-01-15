Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) to Hold

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Get Inuvo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inuvo (INUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.