Piper Sandler Comments on ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of VRAY opened at $5.70 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $846.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ViewRay by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ViewRay by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

