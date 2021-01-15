Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.