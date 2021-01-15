Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

HL opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.00, a PEG ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after buying an additional 3,344,157 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,412,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after buying an additional 1,210,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

