Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) a €65.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of ETR:S92 opened at €64.70 ($76.12) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology AG has a fifty-two week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a fifty-two week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.91.

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

