Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) a €65.00 Price Target

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of ETR:S92 opened at €64.70 ($76.12) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology AG has a fifty-two week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a fifty-two week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.91.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

