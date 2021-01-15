Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of INGR stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

