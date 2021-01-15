Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.