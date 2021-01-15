Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,829,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

