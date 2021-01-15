GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 2,138 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $385,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $347.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $350.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

