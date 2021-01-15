Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.66 or 0.00019891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,599.65 or 1.00208697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,605,202 coins and its circulating supply is 208,820,599 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.